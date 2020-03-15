March 2019 delivered a devastating blow to Nebraska and Iowa. A bomb cyclone drenched much of the two states, frozen ground was unable to absorb the moisture, and floodwaters spread dangerously across the region.
Countless individual and organizations in Nebraska and Iowa — state and local emergency response and law enforcement personnel, volunteer fire departments and many more — deserve strong praise for the resolve they displayed in rescuing and helping people in often dire circumstances.
A year later, it’s also appropriate to pause and commend another set of Midlanders for a job well done: the federal, state and local road authorities and work crews who faced a colossal challenge in restoring highway connections.
In Nebraska, the flooding closed an extraordinary 3,300 highway miles and 27 highway bridges across a wide expanse of the state. Officials later calculated that the cost of road and bridge repair exceeded $436 million.
Iowa similarly struggled with multiple highway complications including recurring closures of Interstate 29.
Midlanders can be thankful for the dedication and professionalism displayed from top administrators to local officials to, above all, the men and women on the ground who got the job completed.
In many cases, crews were under great time pressure, since floodwaters had overrun key arterials and bridges and dangerously isolated many communities. Among the examples were Valley, Waterloo, Fremont, Norfolk, Arlington and Peru.
In other cases, the construction was so large and complex that months of work were needed. That was the case with restoring bridge connections across the Niobrara River, where huge ice chunks, swept eastward by the waters, did cataclysmic damage across a wide area.
As if the March flooding wasn’t terrible enough, flooding lashed out at parts of Nebraska later that year, requiring additional rounds of highway and bridge repairs. In July, record-setting downpours brought extensive flooding to Kearney, Gibbon, Odessa, Elm Creek and Lexington. In August, floodwaters complicated operations at the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island. A month later, record-setting rains washed out roads in northern Nebraska, including an important bridge near Bassett.
Indeed, it turns out that 2019 was the third wettest year on record for Nebraska, behind only 1993 and 1915.
Although the repairs from the 2019 floods are now complete and 2020 so far hasn’t brought a new round of catastrophic flooding, Nebraska’s need for weather-related repairs to highway and bridges continues. Last month, for example, ice jams triggered flooding that closed a 9-mile stretch of Highway 275 between Scribner and West Point.
The Nebraska Department of Transportation has worked with 43 flood-impacted counties in the state to receive federal reimbursement for road and bridge repairs. It’s encouraging, too, that the Departments of Transportation for Nebraska and Iowa are coordinating their flood-related highway improvements, including Nebraska/Iowa Highway 2, U.S. 34 and Interstate 680.
A particular concern in southeast Nebraska remains the flood vulnerability of Highway 2 eastward to Interstate 29. Although there are no easy solutions, the Iowa Department of Transportation has made a notable $34 million investment to reduce the vulnerability.
Highway officials and crews faced an enormous challenge last year. Their success in restoring roads and bridges deserves Midlanders’ thanks and applause.
