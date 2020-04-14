pexels.com
Some Midlanders may be wondering what they can do to help during this time of stress and uncertainty. Here’s one good option, as mentioned by Justin Stoll, a certified nurse assistant at the Douglas County Health Center, in a recent World-Herald news article: “If you know of anybody living in a long-term-care facility, send them a letter. ... Just any kind of communication letting them know that you care.” Indeed. Even the smallest expression of kindness, such as a brief but heartfelt written note, can make all the difference in an elderly individual’s happiness and well-being.

