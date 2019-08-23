Not only do Omaha city leaders need to choose a bid for trash collection and yard waste handling, but they also need to scrutinize proposals to get rid of an estimated 500,000 trash cans and yard waste bins. Nothing about Omaha’s revamp of its trash collection is easy, is it?
