The City of Omaha is right to financially penalize residents and businesses that fail to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours of a snowfall. At the same time, the city should take care not to place too great a burden on residents who aren’t irresponsible repeat offenders.
The Council should give full consideration to a proposal from Council member Aimee Melton on the issue. Property owners who fail to clear their sidewalk would be charged no more than the market rate set for snow removal for the year.
That approach would lessen the chance that a resident would face an overly burdensome expense. Most homeowners this winter were charged between $300 and $700 for snow removal by a city contractor. Businesses that didn’t plow faced even higher costs.
The city received 2,899 complaints this winter about uncleared sidewalks, a major increase from the recent past. Under Melton’s proposal, repeat offenders would face fines up to $300.
The City Council also should look to see what other cities do to prevent a perennial complaint by Omahans — that they clear their sidewalks, only to have the city’s plows come along and cover them again with snow. City leaders can’t do anything to change the weather, but they can strive to enact practical snow removal policies.
