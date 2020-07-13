Yes, I admit it. It’s nice to be noticed.
Although I provide only one electoral vote out of 538 in the presidential contest, I’m proving to be quite the attention getter. It’s flattering. “The 2nd District of Nebraska,” it’s widely reported, “is a highly competitive purple district.” Yes, I am.
Because Nebraska allocates three of its five electoral votes according to who wins its U.S. House districts, I’m definitely up for grabs in the presidential contest. That’s why President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign has taken early interest in me. They started in March by putting three campaign staffers on the ground here, and they’ve since added at least two more. Now staffers for Joe Biden’s campaign have begun to arrive.
Dividing up Nebraska’s electoral votes this way is good for the state. The presidential campaigns have to pay attention to us. We’re not just flyover country.
Some might say that I’m not so important this time around because Biden is leading in polls in a lot of battleground states. But it’s a long way to go to November. Political history shows it’s good not to count presidential election chickens before they hatch. (Hello, Michael Dukakis in 1988.) And I have to ask, has 2020 already proven the ability to deliver big, mind-blowing surprises? We all know the answer to that one.
Nebraska as a whole is a Republican-leaning state, and the 2nd District has tended to favor the GOP. Still, it’s not like a Democrat hasn’t won the seat in recent decades. John Cavanaugh and Peter Hoagland each held the seat for a while. Brad Ashford served a term during the Obama years. And last time around, Democrat Kara Eastman won Douglas County but came up a smidgen short after incumbent Rep. Don Bacon, a Republican, carried western Sarpy County and secured re-election. (Speaking of political history, did you know that Warren Buffett’s father, Howard, once represented the 2nd District? He was a Republican who served four terms in Washington in the mid-20th century.)
The presidential election in 2008 was my big leap to fame on the national political scene: I gave my one electoral vote to Barack Obama, to the delight of Nebraska Democrats and the dismay of Nebraska Republican loyalists. When the Nebraska Legislature turned in 2011 to deciding political redistricting, wow, was that a knockdown, drag-out fight over how to redraw my political boundaries. The two parties grappled ferociously to secure the best political positioning within my borders.
I’m now classified as a purple district, and I like that a lot. It means I can’t be taken for granted in presidential contests. But there’s another benefit — it’s healthy for our local political environment, because 2nd District candidates have to go beyond their political base. One of the huge problems in Congress is that so many lawmakers come from politically lopsided districts. The lawmakers feel no need to reach across the aisle and seek reasonable agreement on the big issues.
Yes, I like being purple. It’s a great feeling to be noticed. On to November!
