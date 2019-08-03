South Korea US Japan (copy)

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, center, South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, right, and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono leave after a joint press conference following their meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul in June 2018.

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

The U.S. faces a serious foreign challenge in trying to persuade Japan and South Korea to end tense disputes over their economic relations and their difficult history as neighbors. The rancor between these two staunch U.S. allies undercuts their economies and undermines joint efforts to deter North Korea’s reckless government. Promoting a resolution of the Japan/South Korea standoff should be a priority for our country’s diplomatic corps.

