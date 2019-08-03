The U.S. faces a serious foreign challenge in trying to persuade Japan and South Korea to end tense disputes over their economic relations and their difficult history as neighbors. The rancor between these two staunch U.S. allies undercuts their economies and undermines joint efforts to deter North Korea’s reckless government. Promoting a resolution of the Japan/South Korea standoff should be a priority for our country’s diplomatic corps.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.