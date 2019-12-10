The University of Nebraska has a new president: Ted Carter. NU regents have made clear their enthusiasm in selecting this former superintendent of the U.S. Naval Academy as NU’s new top administrator. Carter’s task now is to achieve a similar level of support in the university community and Nebraska as a whole through a consensus-building management style, energetic leadership and a fervor for building relationships across the breadth of the state.
Among the challenges for Carter in his new post:
» Management style. One of the questions and concerns most commonly expressed about Carter is whether he will use the kind of rigid, top-down command approach associated with military hierarchy. Strong leadership is a positive, of course, but an NU president also needs to have diplomatic skills in order to be effective. Carter was asked about this issue during his recent visits around the state. He replied that he understands the importance of this matter and that he used a consensus-building approach in heading the Naval Academy.
» Support in the university community. NU regents have made clear how impressed they are with Carter’s capabilities and character. Now Carter must work to broaden his connections across the NU community. He needs to make time to get to know faculty and staff, and vice versa. He needs to listen to their goals and concerns. He’s not obligated to say “yes” to every request. But he will be doing himself and NU much good by demonstrating an eagerness to forge relationships across the breadth of the university community.
» Statewide relationships. Nebraska is a large, complex state, with big cities, small towns and vast, varied rural expanses. Just as the NU president needs to understand the state’s biggest cities of Omaha and Lincoln, it’s vital for him to appreciate all parts of the state and their particular interests and needs. NU has its roots, after all, in the land-grant university concept that connects NU directly to the practical needs of Nebraskans.
» Top-flight performance. The regents, in a 7-1 vote, approved a hefty salary for Carter, adding to his obligation to demonstrate nothing short of exceptional dedication and effective performance.
» Big Ten competitor. The Big Ten Conference is competitive not just in sports but also in academics and student recruitment. Universities such as Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota, for example, have impressive educational reputations and considerable financial resources. It’s no wonder they attract sizable numbers of students from across the Midwest. Nonetheless, NU needs to compete strongly against them in that market. Carter needs to be a champion for NU as he touts its competitive strengths and its ability to deliver quality education experiences for students.
» Financial management. NU is an enormous institution, with 52,000 students and 16,000 faculty members and staffers. The systemwide budget tops $2.6 billion. Nebraska taxpayers rightly expect the university to manage its finances responsibly, with Carter as the central figure providing direction.
The bottom line for Carter: He must demonstrate his full commitment in the service of all Nebraskans.
