Many U.S. businesses say they generally were able to absorb most of the cost from previous U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. But the tariffs planned by President Donald Trump for Dec. 15 are different. They would impose an additional 15% duty on $300 billion of consumer goods, from smartphones to bed linen and footwear, imported from China. U.S. companies say they can’t absorb those costs and will need to pass them on to consumers.
The complications in trying to work out a trade agreement with China are many, and the administration is right to press Beijing on the issue. But the Dec. 15 tariffs would be a step too far. The president should heed the clear warnings from the business community.
The Constitution gives Congress power over tariffs. Maybe some of ours will read this editorial and be reminded of what their job is.
