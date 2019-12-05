pexels.com image for tariff editorial

Smartphones are among the consumer goods that would be hit by tariffs planned on Dec. 15 for $300 billion in Chinese imports. 

Many U.S. businesses say they generally were able to absorb most of the cost from previous U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports. But the tariffs planned by President Donald Trump for Dec. 15 are different. They would impose an additional 15% duty on $300 billion of consumer goods, from smartphones to bed linen and footwear, imported from China. U.S. companies say they can’t absorb those costs and will need to pass them on to consumers.

The complications in trying to work out a trade agreement with China are many, and the administration is right to press Beijing on the issue. But the Dec. 15 tariffs would be a step too far. The president should heed the clear warnings from the business community.

