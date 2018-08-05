The Trump administration is going to distribute $12 billion in aid to U.S. farmers — some farmers, not all, with details still undetermined — in an attempt to make up for their reduced sales opportunities overseas. President Donald Trump decided on that taxpayer-funded payout after the harm to U.S. agricultural producers from his trade battles became too great to ignore.
The economic damage from the administration’s tariff wars extends well beyond American agriculture, however, to a wide range of U.S. industries. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says the total harm to the U.S. economy from the trade wars so far is $39 billion.
That’s $12 billion in lost economic opportunity for U.S. agriculture and $27 billion for other sectors.
Harm to U.S. automobile, motorcycle and parts manufacturers from the trade battles will wind up totaling $7.6 billion, the chamber said. Manufacturers of iron and steel products are taking a $1.8 billion hit. Damages to machinery manufacturers: $743 million.
These aren’t hypothetical numbers; they reflect the real-world problems facing companies because of the trade wars, as the U.S. imposes tariffs, other countries retaliate, prices increase and uncertainties disrupt business operations. These problems show why the Trump administration should follow up on the signaling it recently made with the European Union and work to de-escalate the tariff wars through negotiation.
Nebraska business leaders have pointed out the problems. Lance Fritz, the president and CEO of Union Pacific, cited the case of a U.P. customer who had a load of steel sitting for weeks on a ship off the California coast over a dispute about who would pay the $6 million tariff on the shipment. That’s not an isolated incident. Mike Lewis, president and general manager of Chief Industries in Grand Island, said higher steel prices are undercutting the ability of his metal-fabrication company to compete against overseas competitors who enjoy lower input costs.
Behlen Manufacturing in Columbus is having to raise prices due to the higher steel- input costs and faces possible loss of customers, Chairman Tony Raimondo Sr. said.
Caterpillar, the farm equipment manufacturer, and appliance maker Whirlpool also are raising prices to compensate for the higher metal prices. General Motors expects its raw materials cost for the year to double, to about $1 billion, due to tariff effects.
The rounds of tariff retaliation are even hurting many firms in the U.S. iron/steel and aluminum sectors that the Trump tariffs were intended to protect, the U.S. Chamber says: Damages to iron and steel firms total $4.6 billion, with $2.4 billion in harm to the U.S. aluminum industry.
Many U.S. businesses, including Behlen and Union Pacific, have applied to the federal government for tariff exemptions on certain steel inputs. But the Commerce Department as of last month had processed only 1,317 out of nearly 29,000 requests, with almost half of decisions being denials. This process creates great uncertainties for the private sector and, in a reversal of sound economic policy, has companies’ input costs decided by Washington bureaucrats instead of by the marketplace.
White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has dismissed criticism of the $12 billion payout to U.S. farmers, saying the amount is a mere “rounding error” compared with the nation’s overall economic output of $19 trillion. As the U.S. Chamber of Commerce analysis shows, however, the damage to individual sectors is considerable, especially for smaller companies facing international competition.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, responded to Navarro’s comment: “In Iowa alone, more than 456,000 jobs are supported by trade, and these new tariffs are threatening $977 million in state exports. That is no ‘rounding error.’ Those are real people — Iowans — who are waiting for terms to be negotiated, for new deals to be finalized. We need to lessen the pressure on these hard-working farmers and let them sell their goods.”
That sound observation applies to the breadth of U.S. businesses. The tariff wars are harming farmers and companies. Our country and trading partners need to step back from the brink.
None of Trump's actions on trade, or much else for that matter, make sense for the good of America. Those same actions make perfect sense if you consider what Vladimir Putin would want. Now, why would Trump want to do what Vlad wants?
didn't take any econ classes, I see. . you poor thing. #MAGA
We've seen the impact on the EU and the USA's new trade agreement. Positive for all. I believe that what Vlad wants, as the intelligence community has stated over and over again, is to plant people and posts on social media to divide this country. Who is really fulfilling Vlad's wishes?
