The first human case of West Nile virus in Douglas County has been confirmed. Although most people don’t develop a serious illness from the bites, adults 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable. Douglas County health officials say there could be a late-summer increase in West Nile-infected mosquitoes as the remaining high waters recede from this year’s catastrophic flooding. Protections, including using repellent and avoiding prolonged exposure at dawn and dusk, are sensible precautions.
