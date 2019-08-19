mosquito teaser (copy)

Last year was the first time that Omaha mosquitoes tested positive for the West Nile Virus.

The first human case of West Nile virus in Douglas County has been confirmed. Although most people don’t develop a serious illness from the bites, adults 50 and older and those with weakened immune systems are especially vulnerable. Douglas County health officials say there could be a late-summer increase in West Nile-infected mosquitoes as the remaining high waters recede from this year’s catastrophic flooding. Protections, including using repellent and avoiding prolonged exposure at dawn and dusk, are sensible precautions.

