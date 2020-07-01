In his comments and votes in the Nebraska Legislature, State Sen. Mike Moser of Columbus often takes conservative stances. When it comes to the coronavirus, though, he’s a believer in strong personal protection, including wearing a mask. Keeping oneself and others safe from exposure is crucial.
He speaks from experience: He’s getting over a weekslong bout with COVID-19. The 68-year-old lawmaker spent more than a month of treatment at the Nebraska Medical Center.
“Luckily, I didn’t get that close to dying,” he said. “But it could have turned on me.”
Moser, a former mayor of Columbus, had been conscientious with good hygiene habits. Still, the virus snagged him. It proved a distressing, disconcerting experience. The viral intruder clutched tight on his lungs.
Moser’s experience shows the need for all Nebraskans to be diligent in using good health habits — not least since the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Florida, Texas and Arizona illustrates the societal danger in underestimating the virus.
“I understand the human independent spirit, that we want to call our own shots and be our own men, and take on the bad guys like John Wayne,” Moser told The World-Herald’s Paul Hammel. “But this is one of those things where the consequences can be pretty dire.”
Indeed. Let’s all heed the senator’s sound advice.
