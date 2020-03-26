In normal times, eviction of tenants for failing to meet their legal obligations is standard practice. But we’re not living in normal times. The whole country is struggling with extraordinarily difficult circumstances. Given this emergency, authorities should suspend evictions for the time being.
Wednesday brought positive news on this score in Nebraska. The Apartment Association of Nebraska agreed to recommend that its members suspend evictions for 90 days, Gov. Pete Ricketts said.
In addition, an executive order from Ricketts waived the state law requiring courts to hear eviction cases within 10 to 14 days after a tenant is served with eviction papers. The order is back-dated to take effect March 13 and it lasts through May 31. Ricketts said it could be extended if need be.
Suspending evictions serves the public interest during this emergency situation by safeguarding public health and helping cushion the economic blow to people. Most of the adults and children subject to eviction are low-income households. Many face financial hardship and disruption during this uncertain time. Children are having to stay at home. Residents over age 60 or with certain medical conditions are at higher risk to the virus.
Nebraska public health officials and elected officials have rightly warned that it’s against the public interest to evict a large number of people at a time when our society is going to extraordinary lengths to reduce exposure to a virus that’s proven to spread exponentially.
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, for example, last week issued an emergency declaration that, among other steps, halted most evictions in her state. A “reduction in evictions,” her declaration noted, “will help prevent the transmission of infectious disease and help ensure that cases of COVID-19 are properly controlled and treated.” Reynolds’ declaration is in effect through April 16.
We’re living in a period when emergency measures have become commonplace, given the danger before us. Temporarily suspending evictions is one such measure in addressing the challenges confronting us.
