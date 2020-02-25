School, at its best, serves an important role not only in promoting sound education but also in promoting sound character. School can offer great value in helping children and teenagers learn self-discipline and respect for others.
Sports activities have especially positive potential on this score. The experiences of team participation and mentoring, in countless cases, have helped players blossom into responsible young men and women.
Yet, unfortunate incidents and behavior can still occur. Sometime ugly scenes arise from student misconduct. Sometimes negative situations are triggered or worsened by irresponsible words or actions of adults, including parents — who certainly should know better.
School officials have worked to cope with the fallout from the Feb. 7 girls basketball game between Lincoln High and Fremont. Racial slurs were involved, and a postgame confrontation raised tensions. Officials from the two schools issued a joint statement that the event was marred by “singular instances of inappropriate behavior by individuals” and that the schools have followed disciplinary policies regarding the students involved, though the statement doesn’t elaborate.
The Fremont principal apologized to the Lincoln High principal, and Fremont team members have taken conciliatory actions to Lincoln High players.
As school officials are well aware, in this era of social media, parents in such situations understandably want responses and action quickly. School officials need to be prepared.
This was not a unique instance for Nebraska or any other state, for that matter. In Nebraska, school officials have the primary responsibility to respond appropriately. If they fail at that obligation, then the Nebraska School Activities Association needs to become directly involved, as it has on occasion.
One of the most troubling aspects of the Feb. 7 situation was that some adults at the game contributed to the tensions through provocative rhetoric and behavior. Fans by and large act commendably at Nebraska school events, providing a positive experience. So, it’s especially infuriating and harmful whenever adults throw responsible thinking out the window and resort to insulting behavior.
Indeed, the primary duty for a child’s moral education rests with the home. Parents and other adults need to be fully awake to their obligation to provide the proper example in helping shape young minds toward appreciating the principles of tolerance, understanding, empathy and self-control.
Those guideposts have immense value in achieving a productive, fulfilling life. The more that adults and schools help children see that fact, the better the progress for those students and our society as a whole.
