Law enforcement agencies in Nebraska and elsewhere in the country are devoting greater attention and resources to issues involving Native American women and girls. This is a welcome step forward, spurred by growing recognition of this nationwide problem.
It’s a problem both because of what’s known (the lack of law enforcement communication and coordination) and what’s unknown (the full extent of Native American women and girls missing or needing help).
A research effort several years ago by the National Crime Information Center made an effort to pull together nationwide data. The group found that as of 2016, there were 5,712 missing person reports of Native American and Alaskan Native women and girls.
In Nebraska, this issue is receiving greater attention, spurred by an initiative to strengthen law enforcement cooperation and by the killing of Kozee Decorah, a 22-year-old Ho-Chunk woman from the Winnebago Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska. After Decorah’s remains were found in May inside a burning outhouse at a remote cabin site on the reservation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office charged her boyfriend with “manslaughter in Indian Country,” which carries a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. Decorah’s family and supporters are calling for a more serious charge and for greater efforts to address problems weighing on tribal communities.
The Nebraska State Patrol heads the new law enforcement initiative, created under legislation by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon, the only Native American currently in the Nebraska Legislature. The State Patrol held a series of listening sessions on tribal concerns and worked with local and federal agencies on recommendations.
The patrol’s report, released this spring, cited national studies concluding that Native American women are “murdered at an extraordinarily high rate — more than 10 times the national average on some reservations.” The listening sessions identified common factors in tribal missing persons cases, including domestic violence, substance abuse, mental health challenges and poverty.
In response, law enforcement agencies are strengthening their data-sharing and coordination on tribal matters. Building on Nebraska’s stepped-up efforts against human trafficking in recent years, the State Patrol will provide human trafficking training resources to tribal law enforcement, casinos and hotels.
Public information efforts will help tribal members understand how to report a missing person. The state Department of Health and Human Services is directed to increase efforts to address domestic violence, substance abuse and mental health issues.
Above all, the state has an obligation to remedy a key problem identified at the listening sessions: the lack of trust and confidence that native peoples have in outside law enforcement and agencies. Significant progress can come within reach if agencies work to establish that bond of trust and, in coming years, keep it strong.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.