Construction of the new, 914,000-square-foot headquarters for the U.S. Strategic Command was a complicated, protracted project, but the $1.3 billion facility is now fully operational. It’s reassuring that the transition is complete and StratCom is now carrying out its duties using the headquarters’ exceptionally capable technologies.
“It’s all come to life,” said Vice Adm. David Kriete, StratCom’s deputy commander. “The first evening, we had one of our nuclear command-and-control exercises. We’ve been off and running ever since.”
StratCom conducts a wide range of monitoring and operational duties across the globe. The command has a particular responsibility to ensure the daily readiness of the nuclear force’s command and control system.
Such duties provide all-important nuclear deterrence, a task StratCom has carried out at Offutt Air Force Base since 1992 and, before it, the Strategic Air Command starting in 1948. All StratCom personnel deserve the public’s thanks for their professionalism and dedication.
