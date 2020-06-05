America in 2020 is distressingly vulnerable to division at a time when we need unity and common purpose. Our politics too often are coarse and small-minded. The coronavirus pandemic created new anxieties, and in recent days our country has turned to important issues of race and justice.
In this uncertain time, we need leadership that helps us move forward. Leadership that channels our inevitable disagreements into constructive dialogue and progress. Leadership, above all, that brings people together.
Iowa Republicans in the state’s 4th U.S. House District sent an encouraging message on that score this week when they said a strong “no” to another term for incumbent Rep. Steve King. That primary defeat tosses out a Washington figure long known for his divisive, ugly rhetoric. (Among his reality- defying claims: “The argument that diversity is our strength has really never been backed up by logic.”) King’s remarks about white supremacy last year led the House Republican leadership rightly to strip him of his committee assignments.
Rather than political figures who stoke ill will and resentment, our country needs leaders who — in the words of Abraham Lincoln — speak to “the better angels of our nature.” Lincoln, for whom Nebraska’s state capital is named, exerted extraordinary effort to bring Americans together in the face of furious disagreement and division at the time. Time and again, he made thoughtful public statements to promote respect and fellowship among Americans.
That is the course our present-day leaders must adopt in our own era. It’s an election year, and it’s appropriate for voters to size up candidates on their ability and desire to keep political debate on a constructive path — bringing people into agreement rather than sowing ill will and stalemate.
People will inevitably have disagreements — often quite strong ones — in regard to policy questions, priorities and values. The point isn’t that people should always agree. Rather, it’s that in a healthy society, leaders direct the debate toward a constructive conclusion instead of toward resentment and deadlock. A key way to do that is to deal with people respectfully. That’s the proper approach whether at the federal level in Washington, at the state level in Nebraska or locally in Omaha.
President Lyndon Johnson provided the right example in discussing racial matters in a March 1965 address to Congress, urging passage of the Voting Rights Act. All Americans, he told the nation, “must overcome the crippling legacy of bigotry and injustice.” It is vital to see that all citizens achieve “the full blessings of American life,” and when that day arrives, it “will brighten the lives of every American.”
In other words, we’re all in this together. It’s an enduring guidepost for our country. Let’s look for and support leaders, locally and nationally, who will promote the goodwill and positive spirit our nation so desperately needs.
