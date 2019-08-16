Steve King applauded at first Iowa event since House rebuke (copy)

U.S. Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, speaks during a town hall meeting on Jan. 26, 2019, in Primghar, Iowa. 

 THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Members of Congress have an obligation to contribute constructively to the legislative process and to public dialogue. U.S. Rep. Steve King, in contrast, continues to indulge in incendiary or strange rhetoric. The latest example: his bizarre statement this week about rape and incest. A previous statement on white supremacy by the Iowa lawmaker rightly earned him a rebuke from the head of the National Republican Congressional Committee and expulsion from his congressional committees. King ill serves Iowa with his irresponsible statements. Surely the 4th District can do better.

