It’s a fundamental principle of government that regulatory bodies have limited powers. The regulations they set must operate strictly within the boundaries set by law by elected legislators. Without such respect for proper authority, regulators could claim unbounded powers.
The Nebraska Attorney General’s Office has made that point repeatedly to the Nebraska Racing Commission, but the commission majority continues to reject it. The point of disagreement is the commission’s approval of pari-mutuel wagering machines. The “historical horse racing terminals” allow bets on unidentified horses in previously run races from across the country.
The Nebraska Constitution makes clear that the authority for approving specific forms of gambling in Nebraska rests with the Legislature, with the governor having the option to exercise a veto, or with the people through a ballot measure. State senators have repeatedly debated the issue amid fierce debate, but thus far there is neither a state statute nor a constitutional amendment giving approval in Nebraska for this specific type of device.
That didn’t stop the Racing Commission, in a 3-2 vote, from insisting that it has legal authority to give the OK to the machines.
It’s true that the horse racing industry in Nebraska is under stress. But this is a matter of law. It involves principles far broader than horse racing and wagering; it’s a matter involving the limits of governmental action. We’ve made this same point before in regard to federal regulators on other issues.
Suzanne Gage, director of communications for the Attorney General’s office, correctly sums up the situation by saying “Nebraska law does not permit the commission’s unilateral decision to expand gambling without action by the Legislature or the citizens of Nebraska.”
The Attorney General’s Office explains the legal particulars in its filing in Lancaster County District Court to block installation of the terminals, which Fonner Park in Grand Island hopes to be operational by Feb. 21.
Support for the horse racing industry is understandable. But all actions must be within the strict bounds of Nebraska law.
