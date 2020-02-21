Vaping-related lung injuries have now affected more than 2,600 Americans, with 59 deaths so far, federal health officials report. Meanwhile, local school officials in Nebraska continue to express concern about the major increase in vaping by students.
Nebraska officials last year rightly increased the vaping age to 19, and the federal government has now raised it to 21. State officials should be prepared for further action as conditions warrant. An interim study to compile comprehensive information in preparation for the 2021 legislative session is a prudent option. State senators need to be fully informed in order to make sound, careful decisions, given this issue’s complexities.
Among the policy options are penalties against underage users or retail sellers of the devices; bans on particular types of the devices; and an outright ban on vaping in public indoor spaces
About 27.5% of high school and 10.5% of middle school students reported current use of e-cigarettes in 2019, according to the Journal of the American Medical Association. That equates to about one in four U.S. high school students, up from about one in 10 three years ago. Such findings are in line with testimony by local school officials in Nebraska during legislative hearings.
Iowa lawmakers, too, are debating vaping issues. One proposal would outlaw vaping in all public places, including restaurants and government buildings.
“The body of literature, as it stands right now, indicates there is a lot we don’t know about the effects of vaping in general — including the effects of secondhand exposure,” said Dr. Caitlin Pedati, Iowa’s state medical director and state epidemiologist. “There is quite a range of these devices in terms of how they are manufactured. And there’s also quite a range in terms of the liquids you can put into them.”
Local school districts, too, face decisions on what steps are appropriate to address the problem. The Fairbury Public Schools in southeast Nebraska, for example, now requires random nicotine testing of all students who participate in extracurricular activities. Health officials warn about the addictive capability of nicotine-laden e-cigarettes.
Vaping presents “a huge problem” for schools, says Stephen Grizzle, the school district’s superintendent. “We want to provide a safe, substance-free school as best we can, and we’re just hoping that through the implementation of the policy, that we’re helping students make the best decision.”
Nebraska officials at the state and local levels must be resolute in monitoring conditions, informing themselves well to take new steps as conditions warrant in addressing this ongoing health challenge for young people.
