Four years ago, Nebraska ranked dead last among the 50 states in processing food stamp applications. That poor performance stemmed from the state’s failure to meet low-income clients’ needs after the state switched to a program called AccessNebraska.
The state Department of Health and Human Services created AccessNebraska by reducing 225 staff positions and switching to call centers and online tools for processing applications for food stamps, child care subsidies, heating assistance and Medicaid.
HHS has commendably revamped AccessNebraska into a properly functioning system under its current director, Courtney Phillips, appointed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, and her team. Nebraska currently ranks eighth-best in providing food aid to needy people. The federal government recently awarded the state a $639,063 bonus for its performance, the first such payment to the state in seven years.
HHS has unveiled its business plan for the coming year, identifying sound priorities and strategies. Among them:
» Reduce turnover among child welfare staff. HHS aims to use more flexible scheduling approaches and develop a career ladder for child welfare workers.
» Improve birth outcomes in Nebraska, especially among minority communities. HHS would work with partners to increase breastfeeding rates, promote safe sleeping practices and improve treatment of women at risk for preterm births.
» Strengthen behavioral health services for children. The department would work with partner agencies to better coordinate the delivery of services.
HHS has some of the most challenging duties in state government. These well-chosen priorities deserve the state’s focused attention.
