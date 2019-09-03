It was encouraging to see the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ commitment, during a recent public meeting, to work with Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas on a jointly funded study to strengthen flood control along the Missouri River. Catastrophic flooding has become a disturbingly regular occurrence along the lower basin, and solid strategic planning is needed to boost protection for communities.
The March flooding this year brought extraordinary damage, devastating communities such as Pacific Junction, Iowa. Many families have relocated, and communities are still recovering. Authorities closed Interstate 29, a major north-south transportation corridor, twice for extensive repairs. Floodwaters damaged 350 miles of levees along the Missouri. These hardships were in addition to the destruction in Nebraska from springtime flooding along the state’s other rivers.
Merely repairing and continuing current protections along the Missouri isn’t good enough. Current preventative infrastructure and policies are clearly inadequate for the scale of the threat. Our region needs comprehensive protections developed through multi-state collaboration, with direct input from state governments and residents.
The list of options, The World-Herald’s Nancy Gaarder reports, includes higher levees, a wider flood plain (moving levees farther from the river), additional dams and fewer chokepoints (obstructions that cause backups of water). Highway 2 in Iowa provides an example of a chokepoint. Replacement work, at a cost of $34 million, will create a wider bridge with more room for water to flow under it.
Any effort to boost protections along the river will involve likely higher costs and considerable complications. The Corps of Engineers certainly would need residents’ buy-in for any land purchases to vacate the floodplain, for example, as acknowledged by Brig. Gen. D. Peter Helmlinger, commander of the Corps’ Northwestern Division. Another complication: The interests of upper-basin states and lower-basin states sometimes come into conflict over water flow management.
At this point, the priority should be clear: State and federal authorities should collaborate closely to produce a thorough, worthwhile study on practical options. That is the proper way forward to provide the more secure future the region deserves.
