It’s a head scratcher why Congress chose to make it so difficult for most U.S. cities to receive a part of the $200 billion in federal emergency aid during the virus crisis. To qualify, a city must have a population of at least 500,000. That means no direct aid not only to midsized cities such as Omaha, but also to cities including Kansas City, St. Louis, Minneapolis, Cleveland, Miami and Atlanta.

Of the six states bordering Nebraska, only one has a city that qualifies to receive direct aid: Colorado, home to Denver (population 727,000).

Federal authorities should have written the aid legislation so money is distributed efficiently without needless complication. Instead, cities in the under-500,000 category must go cap in hand to beseech county and state governments. Aid distribution that should have been determined by clear, practical federal guidelines is instead dependent on the vagaries of cities’ relationships with state and county governments.

Kansas City, Missouri, for example, stretches across four counties, meaning the city’s leaders must negotiate with four different county governments, with uncertain results. Hardly a sensible way to provide much-needed relief to a state’s largest city.

Here in Omaha, the virus emergency is sharply reducing the city’s sales tax revenues and has wiped out major tourist events this year including the College World Series, U.S. Olympic Swim Trials and this weekend’s in-person Berkshire Hathaway shareholders gathering. Douglas County and state officials must act responsibly, working with Omaha to see that the city receives an appropriate measure of federal aid.

It’s no surprise that the U.S. Conference of Mayors has written House Speaker Nancy Pelosi urging Congress to lower the population cutoff. Similarly, officials from the Omaha, Lincoln and state chambers of commerce have written Nebraska’s congressional delegation, asking that Congress remedy the distribution shortcomings in the next round of emergency aid.

Federal lawmakers ill served U.S. cities with this poorly designed approach. For the next round of aid, it’s imperative that they get it right.

