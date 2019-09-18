It’s fitting that a statue of Ponca Chief Standing Bear is being placed in the U.S. Capitol’s Statuary Hall today to represent Nebraska. The state motto, after all, is “Equality before the law.” Respect for the legal rights of all Americans is a foundational principle for our nation that must always be stoutly defended. In 1879, Standing Bear’s demonstration of moral insight and character helped sway U.S. District Judge Elmer Dundy to rule that Native Americans are U.S. citizens, protected by the 14th Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the law.
Standing Bear, who was arrested after returning to his Nebraska homeland to bury his son, memorably described to the court the moral worth of all human beings. “That hand is not the color of yours, but if I pierce it, I shall feel pain,” he told Dundy. “If you pierce your hand, you also feel pain. The blood that will flow from mine will be the same color as yours. I am a man. God made us both.”
The Standing Bear statue, dedicated today, joins six other American Indian figures in Statuary Hall. This is a worthy recognition of our country’s first peoples and America’s abiding obligation to uphold the dignity and legal rights of us all.
