Spring is slowly creeping into the Midlands, and people rightly want to enjoy it. The welcoming sunshine, the springtime warmth and the return of green landscapes make outdoor fun irresistible for adults and children alike. Plus, this year, we are anxious to break free from the coronavirus claustrophobia.
For many Midlanders, spring means boating fun. It’s a common recreation in Nebraska and Iowa, from massive Lake McConaughy in the west to Calamus Reservoir in central Nebraska to the Missouri River here at Omaha. In Iowa, the inventory includes Carter Lake, Lake Manawa and West Okoboji Lake. Nebraska boat registrations top 78,000. Iowa’s total exceeds 230,000, with more than 300,000 acres of surface water for boating.
That’s a lot of adults and children out on the water. It’s also a lot of potential for danger.
A common factor in Midlands boating accidents and injuries is intoxication by operators of fast-moving boats and personal watercraft. Excessive drinking can open the door to tragedy on the water. That’s why both Nebraska and Iowa set the legal blood alcohol concentration limit for boating at .08, the same as for operation of a motor vehicle.
Authorities are checking, too. Each July, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission and Iowa Department of Natural Resources participate in National Operation Dry Water, monitoring for responsible boat operation.
Year after year, statistics for the Midlands show that a frequent factor in boating fatalities is the failure to wear a life jacket. Regardless of one’s swimming or boating expertise, Nebraska and Iowa officials say, it’s imperative that all boaters wear their life jacket.
Last year, Nebraska suffered two boating fatalities (down from four in 2018) and 17 people suffered injuries requiring medical attention. Twenty-four incidents involved property damage. Iowa has already recorded two boating fatalities this year.
Both Nebraska and Iowa require boat operators to complete a safety course. Information on the Nebraska course: http://outdoornebraska.gov/boatereducation/. For Iowa: https://www.iowadnr.gov/Things-to-Do/Boating/Boater-Education.
On water as on land, Midlanders this year also must be responsible in following safe hygiene practices regarding the coronavirus. It’s good to enjoy the outdoors and the spring weather, but we also must remain vigilant in preventing further community spread of this unwanted intruder into the lives of Midlanders.
