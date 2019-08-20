Susan Fritz’s title is interim president of the University of Nebraska, but her temporary duty comes with huge responsibilities. One of the most important ones is overseeing development of NU’s systemwide budget, to be presented to the Legislature in January.
NU bobbled its budget development in 2014 while searching for a new president, and university leaders need to learn from that experience. Hank Bounds, who recently left the president’s post, devoted tremendous dedication to budget management during his more than four years as NU’s CEO.
Fritz fortunately comes well prepared for the task. A Nebraska native, she was NU’s executive vice president and provost under Bounds and holds all three of her degrees from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Sound fiscal management under her watch will serve NU and Nebraska well.
