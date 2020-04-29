...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 20 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST NEBRASKA AND
SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
&&
Remember March 10? The Creighton Bluejays were preparing for the Big East tournament and Omaha was getting ready to host the first round of the NCAA basketball tournament. No one was wearing a mask and no one here was “social distancing.” Nebraska reported its fourth and fifth cases of COVID-19, a term that still was new and strange — fewer than 1,000 cases had been recorded nationwide.
By week’s end, the NCAA would cancel its basketball tournament and spring sports, including the College World Series. Berkshire Hathaway said its annual shareholder meeting, coming up this weekend, would be held virtually. By St. Patrick’s Day, crowds in Omaha were limited to 10 people.
In the seven weeks since, Nebraska has topped 3,000 cases and 50 deaths. The nation is near 1 million cases and 60,000 deaths.
Truly, everything has changed. People have worked from home if they can — if they still have jobs. We’ve stopped going out, many of us have heeded advice to wear masks, we veer away from each other if we meet on a sidewalk.
On Monday, Nebraska joins a few other states in taking the first tiptoeing steps to re-emerging from our cocoons. Restaurants in parts of the state will be able to open at 50% capacity and distancing limits. People can get haircuts or dental care.
But it’s not over.
It is critical that we not relax. In fact, because of increased mixing, it’s important to be even more diligent with distancing, face coverings and hand washing.
Despite hot spots in Nebraska — where restrictions are not changing — the state and the Omaha area are better off than much of the country. Nebraska’s case rate is roughly 160 per 100,000 residents, and about 3 deaths per 100,000 Nebraskans, compared with U.S. numbers of 290 cases and 16.7 deaths per 100,000. Douglas County, whose rates are below the state, is in the lower quarter of all U.S. counties with populations of 500,000 or more.
We got to this point by heeding guidance.
Relaxing now risks blowing that success.
Nebraska’s plan, which is criticized both ways — some say Gov. Pete Ricketts should have issued a firm stay-at-home order; a small minority still refuses to believe this is a real threat — is based on medical advice from eminent epidemiologists at the University of Nebraska Medical Center.
It is predicated, as Ricketts says repeatedly, on ensuring that the medical system is not overwhelmed. That reflects the cold reality that even if things continue to go relatively well, Nebraskans will continue to get sick and some will die.
Limiting social interactions flattened the curve, but prevented us from developing much immunity in the broader population.
It’s not over.
These last seven weeks bought us some time as professionals and individuals learned about the novel virus, which has killed more people in a matter of weeks than flu does in a full season even with the measures we’ve taken.
Nebraska now can ramp up testing, which will enable more informed decisions about the next steps in reopening our society.
We can all do our part.
Fill out the form at testnebraska.com to help better assess our situation and target testing.
Wear face coverings to protect others. Keep your distance.
Don’t expect too much of others; it’s been as stressful for them as it has been for you, perhaps more so. Let’s be courteous toward each other and patient about everything.
We’ll say this one more time: It’s a long way from over.
1 of 63
Eloise, 11, Neal, 5, and Edie Sutton, 8, and lead a parade with other neighborhood kids around Regency Park in Omaha on Tuesday. The kids wanted to have a parade to thank essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Edie Sutton, 8,carries a handmade sign while parading with other children around Regency Park in Omaha on Tuesday. The kids wanted to have a parade to thank essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Andrew Bodlak holds Nyla, a Papillon, while hanging out in a hammock at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Saturday. Omaha parks are open again, with social distancing guidelines still in place, after closing on April 8 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
People bicycle through Elmwood Park in Omaha on Saturday. Omaha parks are open again, with social distancing guidelines still in place, after closing on April 8 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Sisters Kalee Brunner, left, and Tara Bodlak hang out in hammocks together at Elmwood Park in Omaha on Saturday. Omaha parks are open again, with social distancing guidelines still in place, after closing on April 8 because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Marcus Butler handles a to-go order Friday at Dante Pizzeria. Many business owners in the Omaha area went into planning mode after Gov. Ricketts announced a series of new directed health measures that will allow restaurants, barbershops, tattoo parlors, salons and massage therapists to reopen on a limited basis.
Jim Bartling in one of his family’s hog barns in Unadilla, Nebraska, on Wednesday. “The problem with being a hog farmer is that I just can’t shut the door and lock it like store owners,” Bartling said. “This is a wound and there is no way to stop the bleeding.”
Jim Bartling walks back toward his home after making rounds on his hog farm Wednesday in Unadilla, Nebraska. "I saw this coming all the way back when it was in Wuhan. If what was happening was enough to make them shut down so much, I knew it was coming our way," he said.
TVs are on as people donate blood at DJ’s Dugout Sports Bar at Miracle Hills in Omaha on Tuesday. While the restaurant and bar is closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the space was used for a Red Cross donation site.
Dick Lerner has his blood drawn at DJ's Dugout Sports Bar at Miracle Hills in Omaha on Tuesday. While the restaurant and bar is closed during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the space was used for a Red Cross donation site.
A woman takes a photo of the bright but empty stadium at Papillion-La Vista South. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Ella Pelletier and Matt Jones, both Papillion-La Vista South seniors, watch as the school’s stadium is lit up as part of the “Be the Light” campaign on Wednesday. Schools across Nebraska have turned on their stadium lights at 20:20 to honor the class of 2020 that will not be able to have prom or graduations.
Fireworks erupt during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
People watch fireworks during a drive-in fireworks show at Werner Park on Saturday, April 18. The park would have hosted a minor league baseball game that day, but the start of the season has been postponed because of the coronavirus. Thousands watched the fireworks from the stadium's parking lots and surrounding areas.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Snow falls at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Terri Connell loads a vehicle at a drive-up mobile food pantry run by the Food Bank off the Heartland and Millard Public Schools as snow falls in Millard on Thursday. The mobile pantry more than doubled the number of packages of fresh fruits and vegetables, bread, potatoes and pantry staples they normally give out each month in anticipation of increased need due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
An image of Jesus is reflected in a puddle during an Easter service at King of Kings Church on Sunday in Omaha. The church installed a large screen in the parking lot to enable drive-up and park services.
Hank, a Labrador retriever, does not respect social distancing and gives Morgan Henderson, the owner of Dirty Doodles, a kiss while being groomed at Dirty Doodles in Omaha. The dog grooming service has moved work stations outside so employees can remain six feet apart during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Handwritten notes for customers at Nite Owl in Omaha on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Nite Owl has been writing personal notes to customers and offering specials, like the Social Distance Daiquiri, while offering curbside take-out as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
Karna Gurung answers a text on his phone at his store located at 822 N 40th Street on Thursday, April 02, 2020. Gurung is translating important information about coronavirus for non english speaking members of his community.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
Rita Otis leads an outdoor Tai Chi class on a grass island at Glenwood Road and Sunset Trail on Wednesday, April 01, 2020. Participants had to maintain a distance of six feet due to coronavirus social distancing measures.
The Easter Bunny waves to families as they drive by at the Hy-Vee near 144th and Stony Brook Blvd. in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. The grocery store usually hosts an Easter egg hunt, but went with a drive-thru Easter Bunny visit this year to encourage social distancing in response to the novel coronavirus.
About 100 people line up outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Don Rupp wears a face mask made by his wife while waiting in line outside Brickway Brewery & Distillery in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Old Market business was giving away free hand sanitizer on tap to anyone who brings their own bottle of 64 ounces or less.
Rabbi Daniel Blotner puts together Seder-To-Go kits at Chabad House in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020. The Seder is a ritual dinner to mark the beginning of Passover, which began on April 8. The free kits and were available for delivery for anyone who is homebound during the novel coronavirus pandemic.
A woman walks a dog as the sun sets on Elmwood Park in Omaha on Wednesday, April 08, 2020. Omaha has closed all city parks until April 30 to combat COVID-19. The trail system will remain open, but parking lots at trail heads are closed. People must walk or bike in.
Walking is still allowed at West Papio Trail. Omaha closed all city parks through April 30 to combat COVID-19. While trails and sidewalks remain open, everything else in the parks is closed. Groups larger than 10 people are prohibited, and people must keep a physical distance of 6 feet or more.
Kennedy Cascio has decorated her home's front door with a symbol for medicine and hearts. Cascio is an intensive care unit nurse at the Bellevue Medical Center and created the display to "show that I am thankful for everyone working on the frontlines," as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues. Photographed in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
A message is left along a fence at Lewis and Calrk Middle School in Omaha on Thursday, April 09, 2020. Omaha Public Schools have been closed since mid-March, with remote learning for all students, as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A duck swims across the Candlewood Reservoir in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Lubna Hussein prays before breaking the first fast of the month of Ramadan at her home in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as as families come together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at the home of Hesham Basma in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Norhan Basma, from left, Fadia Alcharabi, Basma Basma, Lubna Hussein and Hadeel Basma come together to break the first fast of the month of Ramadan at Hussein's home in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends, from left, Ariana Alvarez-Arroyo, Mackenzie Henson and Georgia Brown dance in the road while maintaining social distance due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
The dining room space at Dante was converted to help with the take-out only service.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Workers place food in the trunks of a cars in an alley behind the Capitol District in Omaha. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Peppers sit in a box in an alley behind the Capitol District. Volunteers distributed food to employees of the Capitol District who aren’t working due to the coronavirus.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Jim Bartling in the farrowing facility on the Bartling Brothers’ farm. “It is only going to get worse if things keep going the way they are going,” he said.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Handmade signs to support essential workers during the novel coronavirus pandemic outside a home in Omaha on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A chalk rainbow hot air ballon rises up a home's front porch steps in Omaha on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
“Nebraska Strong” is written in chalk on a home’s fence in Grand Island on Friday.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message is written on a home's window on Friday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A quarantine snowman wears a cloth mask and holds a toilet paper on Friday in Grand Island.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message of good health hangs from a home’s front porch in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A window message shows form a home in Omaha on Thursday, April 16, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
A home displays a message in a front window in Omaha on Friday, April 10.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Astrid Mitchell, right, and her mother, Katie Mitchell, observe the drive-thru stations Good Friday event at the Prairie Creek Inn Bed & Breakfast on Friday in Walton, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A message written in chalk on a wall along Martha Street in Omaha on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic is sparse at time on Interstate 80 through Omaha as people are encouraged to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
This sign was installed at Zorinsky Lake Park in Omaha on April 4. The mayor later closed all city parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field is seen through a chainlink fence, at Lee Valley Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 4, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A ball field sets empty at Prairie Lane Park in Omaha on Saturday, April 04, 2020. Playgrounds and athletic fields are closed in all Omaha parks.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Washington Elementary School sign reads 'Nebraska Strong' on Thursday, April 02, 2020, in Fremont, Nebraska.
KENNETH FERRIERA/ THE WORLD-HERA
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Streets in downtown Grand Island are mostly empty. In Hall County, 35.5% of tests for the coronavirus have come back positive, compared to the 7.65% positive rate statewide.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Playground equipment is seen wrapped in caution tape at Pier Park on April 6 in Grand Island. Playgrounds are closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
Russell Hatt smokes a cigarette outside of Fonner Park on April 6 in Grand Island. "I'm a widower, so this is what I do to stay busy. I bet on horses and play Texas Hold 'Em."
KENNETH FERRIERA/THE WORLD-HERALD
The Kroc Center is illuminated as a symbol of hope in Omaha on Monday, April 6, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Leah Hanson and others visit their grandmother from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Carol Ann Hixson, Terri Rohmeyer and Carol Carol Coffey wave and blow kisses to a family member from outside the Douglas County Health Center in Omaha on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Traffic signs on Dodge Street, near 168th, display self quarantine guideline suggestions on Monday, April 06, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A sparrow sit in its nest in the letter "g" in Walgreens sign at 5038 Center Street on Friday, April 10, 2020.
