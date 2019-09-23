teaser farmer field (copy) (copy)
Have no doubt that soil conservation works. Thanks in large measure to such sound environmental practices, soil erosion on cultivated cropland fell by 45% between 1982 and 2012, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports.

The department credits practices including conservation tillage/residue management, conservation crop rotation, terraces and nutrient management. Plus, precision technologies using sensors and other innovative techniques allow producers to reduce environmental impacts. By 2016, 40% of planted corn acreage was managed through such technologies, the USDA says.

Such wise environmental stewardship yields significant benefits for producers and society.

