We live in a wired world. It’s easier than ever to receive news. That’s good. It’s also easier than ever to be bamboozled by the peddling of pseudo-facts and nutty conspiracy theories.
We’re in the middle of a virus pandemic. Our country this fall will hold a presidential election. Amid the torrent of social media lunacy presented as fact, let’s act like adults, with maturity and discernment.
No, the coronavirus isn’t injected into people via flu vaccinations.
No, wearing a mask does not trigger a coronavirus infection.
No, Anthony Fauci, our country’s most high-profile public health official, isn’t sending nefarious secret messages via hand signals during press conferences.
No, Americans shouldn’t conclude that the coronavirus emergency is fake because President Donald Trump, at a White House press briefing, wore a yellow tie (a supposed all-safe signal).
That is only a tiny sampling from the vast churning ocean of Internet absurdity. A discredited researcher has garnered wide attention online by peddling the false claims above about flu vaccinations and masks. The goofball claims about White House press conferences are from QAnon, whose followers seem to never encounter a conspiracy theory they can’t embrace.
The foolishness of such conspiracy mongering can be comical, but the damage is real. Last year, European governments described widespread social media campaigns, some with Russian connections, spreading disinformation during elections.
In some cases, the claims can cause great pain. Reprehensible false claims about the 2016 murder of Seth Rich, a staff member at the Democratic National Committee, brought terrible pain to Rich’s family in Omaha. More than a century ago, Russian secret police concocted a notorious fake document purporting to describe a global Jewish conspiracy. Despite the document’s long-proven fakery, anti-Semites still distribute it unapologetically in the 21st century.
Amid the onslaught of social media nonsense, let’s be wide awake to the falseness of such claims and, above all, to their harm.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.