People behind the wheel of cars and trucks don’t have carte blanche to do whatever they like on our roads, and the same goes for motorcyclists. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is taking a justified step to send that message.

The Sheriff’s Office soon will have two radar-equipped motorcycles in service to crack down on speeding and other out-of-bounds behavior by irresponsible motorcyclists. “I was in my unmarked car and I saw a motorcycle go past me doing well over 100 mph,” Sheriff’s Capt. Wayne Hudson told The World-Herald’s Kevin Cole. “It’s these small groups of reckless riders that we are looking to stop.”

Most motorcycle riders are responsible individuals who have the same right to the road as anyone else. But the bad apples who flout the law are giving motorcycling in the Omaha area a bad name. Worse, they create dangerous conditions for everyone. The crackdown is needed.

