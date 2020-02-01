Nebraska officials have taken action before to help protect financially vulnerable senior citizens, and this year lawmakers are considering a new, worthwhile proposal.
Legislative Bill 853 would allow Nebraska financial institutions to notify a caretaker or other third party about suspected financial exploitation of vulnerable seniors. The bill sponsor is State Sen. Matt Williams, a Gothenburg banker and leader in banking circles at the state and national levels.
Such notification would address a concern seen across the state, testifiers told a legislative committee this week.
“This is not a hypothetical situation,” said Theresa Heye, speaking on behalf of the Nebraska Independent Community Bankers Association. “This has been a reoccurring problem.”
Mark Quandahl, director of the Nebraska Department of Banking and Finance, echoed her point and voiced support for the bill.
Under Williams’ proposal, financial institutions could put a 30-day hold on certain transactions, including withdrawing or transferring money, changing the owner of an account or changing beneficiaries. They also could notify someone close to the customer, such as a known family member or friend, a co-signer on the customer’s account or a trustee.
It’s an obviously sensitive matter to set limitations on a senior’s ability to move funds, but the abuse of seniors by scammers has understandably spurred Nebraska financial institutions to support the proposal. Ten states so far have passed similar laws.
This wouldn’t be the first time the state has taken action to protect seniors from financial exploitation. In 2014 the state created publicly funded guardians, under the Nebraska court system, to help guard against financial exploitation of vulnerable adults in the wake of World-Herald investigative reporting on the issue. That initiative has trained almost 5,000 court-appointed private guardians and helped more than 600 vulnerable Nebraskans.
Seniors will make up a growing percentage of Nebraska’s population for the next several decades. It’s appropriate for the state to take reasonable action to protect them from financial abuse.
