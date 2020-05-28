scooters in Omaha (copy) (copy)

Electric scooters for rent from Lime rest on a street corner in downtown Omaha last year.

 Z LONG/THE WORLD-HERALD

Electric scooters may soon get a return visit to Omaha streets. City leaders are considering a second pilot project for the vehicles, which zipped along Omaha streets for a six-month trial run last year. The city has put forward a set of sensible improvements in the rules. But caution is warranted.

These vehicles inherently raise concerns about public safety, as experience here and elsewhere in the country has made clear. Omaha has far to go before the city can consider giving long-term approval.

The scooters, rented by the minute using a phone app, are popular with many, no question. People last year took more than 200,000 rides in downtown, midtown and Benson.

But the pilot project also showed the downside: 65 scooter-related injuries were recorded in the first four months alone. Yes, it’s true that vehicles are involved more often in traffic accidents. But unprotected scooter operators are particularly vulnerable to injury. An especially troubling incident last year involved the collision in which a scooter ridden by a 9-year-old boy collided with a bus.

The injury risk is proven, and Omaha must carry out zero tolerance enforcement. The proposed ordinance recommends wearing a helmet. The soundest approach is to make helmets an official requirement.

Under the proposed ordinance, the city aims to end underage scooter use by requiring a driver’s license or other government- issued ID. The City Council will hold a public hearing on the proposals Tuesday. Here are some of the key considerations officials must weigh:

Coronavirus spread. When Omahans and tourists hopped onto scooters last year, few likely gave thought to the germs left on surfaces by previous riders. But now it’s an entirely different world. Scooters could easily become a means for rapid virus spread. So what, exactly, do the city and private vendors intend to do to provide credible assurance to the public?

Alcohol and scooter operation. It’s by no means uncommon for adults to hop onto a scooter after indulging in considerable drinking, and Omaha officials mustn’t minimize the concern. The city forbids consuming alcohol while riding a scooter and says positive results of a preliminary breath test would be “sufficient evidence to presume consumption.” The violation brings a $100 fine. Refusing to submit to a preliminary breath test would be a separate offense.

Sidewalk nuisance. One of the central complaints about scooters as a public nuisance, here and elsewhere in the country, is that a considerable number of scooter operators ignore the prohibition against riding on sidewalks. The city proposes a $100 fine for violations; it will need to demonstrate effective enforcement if the pilot project begins.

If scooters are to become a regular part of Omaha culture, the city must convincingly address all major concerns.

Our best staff photos of May 2020

