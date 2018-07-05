Sarpy County cities and the county government are aiming to open up sewer service in the county’s southern half, and they’re doing the planning the right way — cooperatively, strategically, in practical fashion.
The regional sewer authority created last year under legislation from State Sen. Sue Crawford of Bellevue has been meeting monthly since November and has taken sound initial actions.
The authority has hired legal counsel, selected a financial institution, hired planning and engineering consultants and developed a budget.
Sarpy is Nebraska’s fastest-growing county, but the ridge line, preventing northward sewer flows, presents a major obstacle to development in the county’s southern half.
Adequate sewer service is often a prerequisite for economic development projects, and the gradual creation of a sewer network for that part of the county would bring big benefits: added employment and business opportunities, a broader tax base and stronger revenues for local schools.
A full build-out won’t happen anytime soon, since the total estimated cost is $220 million. This is a decades-long process. Pursuing matters constructively and incrementally is the way to go.
A key initial step is the financial analysis, now underway, to schedule construction responsibly over time so that the revenue flow will be adequate to cover the costs.
The regional sewer authority can by law levy up to 3.5 cents of property tax, but city and county officials say they hope to pay for the work with connection fees and payments from developments and with partnerships, grants and sewer fees.
It’s encouraging to see these local authorities working cooperatively and positively on this complex project, with practical input from the private sector.
A side benefit is that the process can build trust between Gretna and Papillion, hopefully to the point they can reach agreement on their Interstate 80 annexation dispute and end the lawsuit over the matter between Gretna and the county government.
Just as with that annexation issue, deciding the locations of the initial phase of sewer lines will require cooperation among the various governments.
They will need to look to the overall best interest — so often, the soundest guiding principle.
