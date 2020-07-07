The Vietnam War stretched painfully over a decade, and the conflict came to divide Americans bitterly. When our country staggered away from Southeast Asia in 1975, our exit brought no ticker-tape parades, no community events to express a nation’s gratitude. This cold silence did a great disservice to those who had served.
Thankfully, our society has since made progress on that score. Although Americans still disagree sharply over politics, we now share an encouraging consensus about the need to salute our military personnel, past and present. This is a healthy, constructive attitude for our country.
A fitting salute is planned in Sarpy County, for example, where plans are moving forward for a Vietnam War memorial to honor those who served during the era when Americans came to know such terms as Khe Sanh, Hue, Da Nang and the Tet Offensive. The nonprofit Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation heads the project after members of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 279 began discussions two years ago.
Those who served in Vietnam are now in their senior-age years, and in Nebraska they number more than 44,000, The World-Herald’s Steve Liewer reported. More than 400 Nebraskans gave their lives during the conflict. Seven Nebraskans earned the Medal of Honor, our country’s highest honor for bravery, during the war: Marine Pfc. Ronald Coker; Army Pfc. James Fous; Air Force Lt. Col. Gerald Young; Navy Lt. j.g. Bob Kerrey, later a Nebraska governor and U.S. senator; Army Lt. Col. Charles Hagemeister; Army 2nd Lt. Robert Hibbs; and Marine Lance Cpl. Miguel Keith.
A park in South Omaha honors Keith. He enlisted in the Marines in 1969 before graduating from Omaha North High School. During fierce fighting amid a Viet Cong ambush in May 1970, he demonstrated extraordinary bravery. Despite being seriously wounded, Keith took repeated actions to protect his platoon. He was killed after charging a group of 25 enemy soldiers, killing four and dispersing the rest. He was 18 years old. The Navy honored him last year by christening the USNS Miguel Keith, a ship used for transport of vehicles and equipment from sea to shore.
Our service personnel, past and present, deserve our nation’s thanks. It’s good to see Americans rally around that abiding need.
