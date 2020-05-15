The COVID-19 pandemic hurled enormous challenges at teachers this year. To their credit, these front-line educators displayed innovation and resolve in shifting abruptly to remote instruction. They dealt with innumerable complications. Unfortunately, stresses continue to weigh on teachers. The instructional situation for the fall is unclear.
In the face of this emergency, it’s a time for districts to display solidarity. School boards, for example, must demonstrate that they’re wide awake to the burdens facing teachers — and taxpayers. Board members must proceed cautiously on budgeting.
Yet, several Omaha-area school boards have ignored those obligations by approving or proposing salary increases for their superintendents.
• Westside: An approved 2.5% base pay increase, $5,750, for Superintendent Mike Lucas, for a salary of $235,750.
• Bellevue: A board thumb’s up for a 3.6% salary increase, $8,364, to Superintendent Jeff Rippe, for a salary of $240,044.
• Papillion-La Vista: A proposed 1% salary increase, $2,373, for Superintendent Andy Rikli, for a salary of $239,675. Rikli, to his credit, offered to pass on a raise this year, as he has in the past. School board members say it’s important to be competitive in terms of superintendent salaries and to show appreciation for Rikli’s hard work.
Such tone-deaf decision-making by these boards risks unintentionally poking front-line teachers in the eye and undermining public goodwill toward school districts. The point isn’t that the superintendents have neglected their duties. But this autopilot budgeting does not square with districts’ current needs, in terms of either fiscal responsibility or proper messaging to the public.
Rolling back the salary increases would send the proper signal. The boards should take that step.
Look at the situation facing many businesses and nonprofits: They have no choice but to respond to the crisis with belt-tightening. At many companies, executives are taking pay cuts and hourly workers are facing furloughs or reduced workweeks. Meanwhile, small businesses are under enormous strain and many Nebraskans have fallen into unemployment.
The pandemic may well saddle districts with additional costs for the upcoming school year for technology and perhaps building rentals. The district patrons who foot the bills are in no position to have their taxes increased while we work through this challenging time.
In this situation, school boards face an important test: They must demonstrate proper awareness and act responsibly. With their salary decisions so far, they’re failing that test.
