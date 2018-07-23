A governor’s race is on Nebraska’s fall ballot. A key focus for voters should be which candidate demonstrates the strongest ability and vision to deal with the state’s ongoing woes burdening the state prison system.
Republican Gov. Pete Ricketts, seeking his second term, says the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services is making improvements under Director Scott Frakes. State Sen. Bob Krist, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, has served 10 years in the Legislature, including on special committees on prison issues. This month he called on Ricketts to fire Frakes. Krist spoke at a press conference near the Tecumseh State Prison, which had inmate riots in 2015 and 2017, in which four inmates were killed.
Nebraskans will be best served if Ricketts and Krist speak at length and in detail during debates and public events about how they would address these challenges in the next gubernatorial term.
These two candidates have extensive experience in studying Nebraska prison issues, and a focused attention on this issue by Ricketts and Krist in their public remarks can help voters decide who has the soundest ideas and the greater capability to steer the prison system toward stability.
Ricketts points to various steps his administration has taken, including budget requests for about $87 million in additional operating funds and $111 million in new capital construction. The administration has expanded rehabilitation programs, opened a 100-bed prison dormitory and adopted a new evaluation tool to guide inmates to needed programs.
Earlier this year, the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office released figures that indicated the number of inmates released from prison under supervision had increased 24 percent and that the number of inmates who “jammed out” without any rehabilitation programming had dropped 21 percent.
Krist points to ongoing problems, including persistent overcrowding: 155 percent of design capacity during 2017. That’s the second-highest in the nation and the subject of a federal lawsuit. The state has moved to boost prison staff salaries, but staff turnover and mandatory overtime remain big challenges. The corrections department began busing prison workers from Omaha to Tecumseh State Prison after the state labor court ruled the the agency is legally obligated to return to eight-hour work shifts.
The family of Michael Galindo, an inmate slain in the 2017 riot at the Tecumseh prison, has filed a federal lawsuit, claiming that prison staff abandoned their posts and watched on surveillance video as Galindo was attacked. He was stabbed 130 times by fellow inmates. It took 3½ hours to control the riot.
Each candidate in the governor’s race needs to compare his own capabilities and vision to those of his opponent. Ricketts should examine Krist’s past prison-related proposals in the Legislature. Krist should hone in on the administration’s policies.
Voters should pay close attention to the candidates’ arguments on this issue and then make up their own minds.
It’s important for Nebraska to make progress in getting the prison challenges under control, and it’s important for Nebraskans to size up the candidates on how they aim to achieve that goal.
