In 1913, Dr. Susan La Flesche Picotte, the first Native American woman to earn a medical degree in the United States, realized a dream: She opened a 33-room hospital on the Omaha Indian Reservation in northeast Nebraska.
It was a high point in an admirable career devoted to promoting the health and interests of Picotte’s Omaha tribe.
These many years later, the National Historic Landmark building has fallen into disrepair, but Nebraskans from a variety of backgrounds are coming together in a fundraising campaign to restore it as a community asset.
The goal: revive a museum in the building and create full-time offices for the Omaha Tribe and other organizations. Judi gaiashkibos, the executive director of the Indian commission, says the building “is symbolic of this great Nebraska hero.”
Exactly so. Picotte left a remarkable legacy of service. This restoration project is a great salute to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.