Since the early 1990s, the Nebraska Environmental Trust has done invaluable work in financially supporting conservation projects, large and small, across the state. In all, the trust, funded by the Nebraska Lottery, has provided $330 million for more than 2,200 projects.
Those efforts have restored wildlife habitat and reduced water quality threats. They’ve supported environmentally friendly cultivation methods and ended invasive plant infestations. They’ve helped pollinators, expanded recycling, boosted natural science education and much more.
Grant recipients from the trust have included natural resources districts, the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, the University of Nebraska, the Nature Conservancy, Pheasants Forever, Ducks Unlimited, Quail Forever, agricultural producer associations and numerous local conservation organizations.
The trust each year receives many dozens of grant requests and uses a sensible system to rate the applications. Criteria include direct measurable environmental benefits, cost effectiveness, duration of benefits and matching resources.
This year, however, the trust fell into controversy when a majority on its board voted to direct $1.8 million toward grants that ultimately will be distributed to retail gas stations to help pay for the installation of “blender” pumps that can deliver fuel with 15% to 85% ethanol. This was the first time the trust had made a focus on ethanol infrastructure, and it was no surprise that conservation organizations voiced strong complaint when their higher-scoring projects were left out in the financial cold.
Nebraska, the No. 2 ethanol producer, has lagged far behind the No. 1 producer, Iowa, in installing blender pumps (178 in Nebraska and about 1,000 in Iowa). Last year the Legislature passed legislation to promote such installation but provided no funding. So a large ethanol-related request was sent to the Environmental Trust.
This controversy harms the trust in its work by threatening to generate ongoing frictions pitting conservation projects against ethanol projects. The Legislature sets policy on such matters and has a responsibility to resolve this conflict through negotiation.
There’s nothing to be done this session, but next year, lawmakers need to hold a hearing on this matter and pass legislation to provide clear guidance to end this dispute so the trust can proceed with its vital work for Nebraska.
