Nebraska agricultural producers with an interest in cultivating industrial hemp have received encouraging news from regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has, at last, issued its hemp regulations. That action has cleared the way for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to complete and issue its own set of hemp-related rules.
Forty-six states have legalized hemp cultivation, and at least 34 states license growers to produce hemp for clothing, paper, oil and medicinal purposes. Many Nebraska producers are eager to pursue hemp cultivation, despite the many complications at this stage.
It’s good to see regulators finally providing Nebraskans with greater clarity and guidance.
