20191017_new_hemp_08kw (copy) (copy)

Karson Becker tends to hemp plants at Annette and Bruce Wiles’ farm outside Plattsmouth, one of 10 selected by Nebraska authorities to try growing hemp.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Nebraska agricultural producers with an interest in cultivating industrial hemp have received encouraging news from regulators. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has, at last, issued its hemp regulations. That action has cleared the way for the Nebraska Department of Agriculture to complete and issue its own set of hemp-related rules.

Forty-six states have legalized hemp cultivation, and at least 34 states license growers to produce hemp for clothing, paper, oil and medicinal purposes. Many Nebraska producers are eager to pursue hemp cultivation, despite the many complications at this stage.

It’s good to see regulators finally providing Nebraskans with greater clarity and guidance.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.
Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription