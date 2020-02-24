The gun policy debate at the Nebraska Capitol was heated enough on Friday without the racial-tinged rhetoric espoused by one of the testifiers. Ours is a society in which all Americans, regardless of race, are equal citizens rightly accorded all the same rights under our Constitution. Any claims of racial superiority are reprehensible and violate that vital American principle.
Editorial: Racist rhetoric was reprehensible at legislative hearing
Editorial staff
'Racially tinged'. LOLOL. Was it 'disquieting' or maybe even 'concerning'?
Let's say what happened. David Pringle, membership coordinator of the National Allience, which is overtly anti-semitic and hostile to non-whites, and advocates removing them from America, was identified by several women at the hearing. Pringle then testified, and Senator Julie Slama then gave him an additional three minutes to 'defend himself', which he did by saying he loves his race more than any other race, and admitted unashemedly to be an officer in National Alliance. Senator Slama then said 'thank you'.
It was a disgrace. But then, the carrying of a loaded AR-15 into the hearing room by a man wearing white supremacist gear was also a disgrace. The governor thanking the attendees, who were supposedly bussed to the hearing by the white supremacist, was a disgrace. Others wandering the Capitol halls carrying loaded semi-automatic rifles was a disgrace.
Good grief. If you can't come up with anything better than the above, OWH, you might as well not have editorialized at all.
