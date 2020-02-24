Nebraska State Capitol dome teaser (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
The gun policy debate at the Nebraska Capitol was heated enough on Friday without the racial-tinged rhetoric espoused by one of the testifiers. Ours is a society in which all Americans, regardless of race, are equal citizens rightly accorded all the same rights under our Constitution. Any claims of racial superiority are reprehensible and violate that vital American principle.

