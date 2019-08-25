nebraska state capitol teaser dome flag (copy) (copy)

A court has sentenced a Nebraska man after he swindled $84,000 from the state’s Medicaid program (for which he was a former state administrator) and $276,000 from his father. Authorities learned of the crimes from the state Office of Public Guardian. This is just one example of commendable work by that office, which operates under the Nebraska court system with a mission to protect the elderly from financial abuse and to train private guardians. Nebraska has great need for public and private guardians. From 2010 to 2030, the number of Nebraskans ages 65 and above is projected to increase from 240,000 to 400,000. A state report this year described challenges facing guardians’ efforts, including a waiting list for services, plus inadequacies in medical, behavioral health and nursing home services. Addressing those shortcomings will well-serve the state’s elderly.

