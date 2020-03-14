Nebraska service personnel have displayed battlefield bravery in every U.S. military conflict going back to the Civil War. It’s important for present-day Nebraskans to remember and honor those displays of dedication in the face of enormous danger and tumult.
A proposal to honor the First Regiment Nebraska Volunteer Infantry, which distinguished itself in the Civil War, is rightly receiving support in the Nebraska Legislature. The legislation, by State Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln, would create a commission to develop plans for a monument to salute the First Nebraska at the Fort Donelson National Battlefield in Tennessee.
The Battle of Fort Donelson in February 1862 was “the first decisive Union victory of the Civil War,” History Nebraska notes. The victory by Union forces played an important strategic role in opening the way to Northern control of Tennessee, in a major blow to the Confederacy. As a result, Nashville would become the first Confederate capital to fall to Union control.
The proposed monument committee, with members appointed by the Nebraska secretary of state, would be funded by private funds and administered by a private foundation. No taxpayer monies would be used for the project.
The Battle of Fort Donelson involved a campaign by Union forces to dislodge Confederate control of a Cumberland River route in northwest Tennessee leading to Nashville.
The First Nebraska was among Union troops laying siege to fortifications with thousands of Confederate defenders. On the morning of Feb. 15, 1862, Confederate forces launched an assault, sending the Union army’s right flank into retreat.
“Just as the Confederates seemed poised on the brink of victory,” History Nebraska reports, “Gen. Lew Wallace ordered up the First Nebraska, several Illinois and Ohio regiments, and two cannon batteries to block the Confederates’ decisive attack. When it came, reported Pvt. Thomas Keen, the First Nebraska soldiers ‘kept up a terrible fire on them’ for three quarters of an hour and the enemy withdrew in confusion.”
Wallace later praised the Nebraskans’ performance: “Their conduct was splendid. They alone repelled the charge.” Wallace subsequently served as governor of New Mexico Territory and authored the bestselling novel “Ben-Hur,” made decades later into the Hollywood movie epic with its famous chariot race.
The First Nebraska was led by Col. John M. Thayer, a Massachusetts native who had moved to Nebraska in 1854. Thayer owned a farm near Omaha and practiced law. He later served as a U.S. senator from Nebraska during 1867-71 and as Nebraska’s governor from 1887 to 1892.
Civil War historian Bruce Catton called the Battle of Fort Donelson “one of the most decisive engagements of the entire war.” It’s appropriate to honor the First Nebraska with a monument to their dedicated service.
