Out of the blue, COVID-19 delivered a roundhouse punch this year to our national economy. It’s an extraordinary situation, and the federal government is right to provide help. The downturn has left businesses struggling across the country.
But Congress still has an important duty to require fiscal safeguards to see that funds are distributed responsibly.
The Paycheck Protection Program has been a mixed bag so far on that score. The funds have helped many small businesses that needed it. But there also have been justified complaints that Congress failed to set enough restrictions on who could qualify.
A large portion of the loans was snatched up by big businesses rather than small ones, which in many cases don’t have enormous reserves to tap. Plus, a congressional watchdog reported that the program lacks oversight plans for most of its loans. This, on the top of findings that the CARES Act, the overall federal aid program, has sent $1.4 billion to dead people.
The last thing the country needs, in the midst of this stressful virus emergency, is to give Americans reason to think that some businesses are gaming the system for aid they don’t really need, or that the government is failing to properly monitor what has been dispersed.
The first segment of the program involved $350 billion in federal guaranteed loans to provide small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow help. Congress has since boosted the program by $310 billion.
Analysis by The World-Herald’s Henry Cordes found that the program provided 42,000 loans in Nebraska. In all, Nebraska entities employing 327,000 workers have received $3.4 billion in aid under the program. More than 4,000 Nebraska businesses received loans of $150,000 or more.
No question, the help has been a vital lifeline for many small businesses here and elsewhere. But it’s clear, too, that in its understandable rush this spring to provide help nationwide, Congress failed to implement adequate restrictions and monitoring.
Lawmakers mustn’t make this mistake again. Any future aid efforts approved by Congress must be better limited and monitored. That approach will safeguard public dollars and, just as important, avoid further erosion of the public’s trust.
