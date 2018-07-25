The Omaha Police Department has made significant progress in solving homicides in recent years, impressively boosting the clearance rate.
Maintaining, and hopefully increasing, the rate will require diligence by Omaha police and a willingness by the public to step forward with information.
The World-Herald’s Alia Conley examined the issue in detailed coverage Sunday. During 2007-12, the department cleared 55 percent of the city’s homicide cases. In 2013-17, the clearance rate exceeded 69 percent, according to data collected by the Washington Post.
In the northeast Omaha precinct, where about half of the city’s homicides occurred, the rate of cases solved during 2007-12 was 32 percent; during 2013-17, it climbed to 59 percent.
This advancement reflects the department’s professionalism and adherence to high standards, the leadership of Chief Todd Schmaderer and his team, the department’s improved outreach to the Omaha community and an increase in payments for Crime Stoppers information.
“Eleven years ago, there were some people in the community that weren’t comfortable with the police being involved in the community and police saying it wasn’t productive,” said Willie Barney, president of the Empowerment Network, a civic organization focusing on community strengthening in northeast Omaha.
Now, he said, “we have a police department that has moved further and further to that prevention and intervention (side) more so than just enforcement.”
The need to follow up on existing cases remains. The number of unsolved homicides from 2007-17 totals 159. Each of those deaths involves pain for the victims’ families and friends, as Conley’s interviews made clear.
Dedicated police work is crucial in that cause. So is the community’s willingness to provide relevant information to investigators.
“The police department can’t do it on their own. I get that,” said Buffy Bush, who started the organization FOTS (Families of the Stolen) after her sister Jameila Hesseltine and Jameila’s boyfriend, Carl J. Reed, were fatally shot in 2011. “Somebody has to speak up. It takes a community and the police department.”
If Omahans work together, our city can continue its progress in seeing that justice is done and that families receive a measure of relief in the wake of these tragedies.
