Cooperative efforts are creating encouraging progress toward an expanded system of multi-use trails in Pottawattamie County. The work provides a impressive example of local partners joining together to construct an important long-term community amenity.
Work so far is extending trails that ultimately will run northwest from Council Bluffs to Underwood, Iowa, and later to Neola. The planning process began in 2012 and has emphasized community input at public meetings. The top priorities, based on those discussions, are that set of northwest trails, as well as links from Council Bluffs to Crescent and Hitchcock Nature Center. Planners envision a network of trails to loop across Pottawattamie County, with opportunities for cyclists, runners and walkers.
Long-term goals include connections to neighboring counties through the Frontier Iowa Trails network and, ultimately, links to trails in central Iowa and eastern Nebraska.
Partners in these efforts include the Pottawattamie County Trails Association Board; Pottawattamie County Conservation, which manages a variety of parks and habitat areas; and the National Park Service. Key participants also include the Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors and the Cities of Council Bluffs, Underwood and Neola.
The Iowa West Foundation committed $1.1 million, with another $1.1 million identified to supplement matching grants for construction and planning efforts. Federal and state recreational funds support the effort, as have the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Resource Enhancement and Protection program and private contributions.
These partners are pursuing a laudable vision for recreation and nature appreciation, with tremendous benefit to our area.
