Most Americans rightly regard the ready availability of food as a given part of life. But the threat from the coronavirus now extends, to a degree, even to the U.S. food supply, as some packing plants are idled due to the virus threat to workers. This week, Smithfield Foods announced that due to the virus outbreak among workers, it’s temporarily shutting its massive pork-processing plant in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which the company says provides 4% to 5% of the nation’s pork supply.
Other major U.S. meat and poultry processors, including Tyson Foods, Cargill and JBS USA, have idled some of their plants in other states.
This virus threat is multi-pronged. It’s a threat to the plant workers themselves, in terms of their health, and to the general public, in terms of potential virus spread to the broader community. In Sioux Falls, 238 of the Smithfield plant’s 3,700 employees have active cases of the coronavirus, accounting for 55% of South Dakota’s total. In Grand Island, as of Thursday, 28 workers at the JBS USA beef plant had tested positive for the coronavirus, representing a quarter of the 105 confirmed cases in the Grand Island area. The plant is Grand Island’s largest employer.
This threat also extends to the nation’s consumers, in terms of food supply reliability, and to agricultural producers, in terms of lower prices they may receive for their beef, chicken or pork.
In announcing the temporary shuttering of the Sioux Falls plant, Smithfield Foods CEO Kenneth Sullivan stated: “The closure of this facility, combined with a growing list of other protein plants that have shuttered across our industry, is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply. It is impossible to keep our grocery stores stocked if our plants are not running.”
The needed response is implementation of hygiene protections within the plants as much as possible, plus stepped-up outreach to workers and their communities. Health authorities, for example, are expanding their virus information outreach to Grand Island’s Hispanic community, which provides a large number of the JBS plant’s workers.
Such efforts are vital to ensure the proper functioning of the packing sector during this emergency period. The more successful these actions are, the better for workers, American consumers and Midlands ag producers.
