Opioid addiction has wreaked terrible heartache to families across the country, including in the Midlands. It’s encouraging to see that southeast Nebraska residents are now able to obtain free opioid overdose reversal drug kits through a new pilot project funded by federal grants.
The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services’ behavioral health division is distributing the naloxone nasal spray kits, in partnership with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region V Systems in southeast Nebraska. The kits are available at locations in Lincoln and Auburn, and the aim is to eventually take the program statewide.
Iowa has a distribution program funded by the same grants. In addition, residents of Nebraska and Iowa can purchase naloxone at pharmacies without a prescription from a doctor.
These are a commendable part of the Midlands’ broader efforts to address the opioid problem.
