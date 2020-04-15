Nebraska Crossing Outlets (copy) (copy)

Nebraska Crossing Outlets near Gretna.

 CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Sound, science-based health directives have enabled Nebraska to avoid the scale of terrible coronavirus harm that has struck other states. April, public health experts emphasize, is the period of most severe threat, with a likely peak in COVID-19 cases and deaths. So it’s vital that Nebraska stay the course in pursuing responsible public health approaches. That certainly should rule out ad hoc decisions by mall owners to undertake self-described “case studies” by reopening during this pandemic.

Yet, the owner of Nebraska Crossing Outlets has announced plans to do exactly that, with a “soft opening” on April 24. That would be only 15 days into the proclamation by Gov. Pete Ricketts for Nebraskans to stay home for 21 days (through April 30), to reduce the potential for increased virus exposure. The mall will have a “formal grand opening” for its more than 80 stores and restaurants sometime in May, potentially as early as May 1, according to owner Rod Yates.

Laura Redoutey, president of the Nebraska Hospital Association, responded to the news by issuing a much-needed warning: “This move is in direct contradiction with public health guidelines and poses serious risks to the health of all Nebraskans. Quite simply, it’s irresponsible for a non-essential retailer to open its doors to the public in the middle of a pandemic.”

Redoutey, writing on behalf of Nebraska’s 93 hospitals, noted that Nebraska has made progress in “flattening the curve” by following social distancing, working from home and other needed practices. Such efforts, she rightly says, “need to continue until we see clear evidence that the risk of COVID-19 infections have been significantly reduced and adequate testing is in place.”

The health directives issued by Ricketts in recent weeks have provided a sound, coordinated — and effective — approach to this health crisis. It was disappointing, then, when Ricketts on Tuesday refused to describe the planned mall reopening as the public health threat it is. Ricketts’ passivity undercuts his own health directives, creates needless uncertainty and encourages the undertaking of similar reckless “case studies” by other private-sector entities.

The governor has communicated well through this crisis, and he must continue to provide Nebraskans with clarity. Ricketts should vigorously enforce his health directives, and the mall owner should jettison his plans. It’s crucial that public health considerations guide the actions by government and the private sector. Lives truly are at risk.

