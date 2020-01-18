The desecration of a Lincoln synagogue with swastikas is an abhorrent act that violates core tenets of decency for our state and nation. All Nebraskans should stand in solidarity against such present-day displays of religious bigotry.
The Nebraska Constitution states clearly and emphatically that religious hatred and discrimination should have no place in our society. “All persons have a natural and indefeasible right to worship Almighty God according to the dictates of their own consciences,” Article I-4 says. The state Constitution forbids “any interference with the rights of conscience.”
The founding of our country rests on the principle of religious tolerance. Our country’s founders well understood the injustices and tumult that had afflicted Europe for centuries due to religious disputes. Years before they held federal office, James Madison and Thomas Jefferson had seen, and been repulsed by, the ill will and division that religious intolerance had spurred in their native Virginia. Both men resolved to be stalwart in the defense of freedom of belief.
“Free exercise of conscience is an equal right of all,” Madison wrote. He rightly observed that “to deny religious freedom would weaken other rights.” Similarly, Jefferson wrote: “It does me no injury for my neighbor to say there are 20 gods or no God. It neither picks my pocket nor breaks my leg.”
The First Amendment of the federal Constitution proclaims our nation’s dedication to religious freedom, and as president, George Washington explicitly made clear that America’s Jewish citizens are fully deserving of respect and fellowship.
During an 1790 visit to Newport, Rhode Island, Washington issued a letter to a local Jewish congregation asserting the importance of religious tolerance. “The Government of the United States gives to bigotry no sanction, to persecution no assistance,” he wrote. In our country, he added, “all possess alike liberty of conscience and immunities of citizenship.”
Under our system of government, Washington stated, all Jewish citizens “shall sit in safety under his own vine and fig tree, and there shall be none to make him afraid.”
The swastika is a symbol linked to one of world history’s most repellent and destructive regimes. Under Adolf Hitler, the Nazis relentlessly stoked hatred of Jews. Hitler’s regime carried out the mass murder of Jewish men, women and children. The world must never forget the immense moral crime known as the Holocaust.
Nebraska, to its credit, provides a positive example in the 21st century. Our state has a history of welcoming vulnerable people, regardless of religious belief, seeking refuge from overseas tumult. Nebraska’s Jewish citizens have contributed in important ways to community life for generations.
Omaha sets a laudable example through its Tri-Faith Initiative that has enabled the placement of a synagogue, mosque and church all on the same campus. The displays of fellowship among Jews, Muslims and Christians through the Tri-Faith Initiative provide an all-important antidote to the misguided souls who peddle religious hatred at a time when tolerance and understanding could not be more important to our society.
