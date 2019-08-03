Americans’ level of confidence in the federal government has plunged to a distressingly low level, a recent national poll indicates. Only a quarter of those surveyed by the Pew Research Center said Washington deserves more respect than it usually receives.
“Long-running surveys show that public confidence in the government fell precipitously in the 1960s and ’70s, recovered somewhat in the ’80s and early 2000s, and is near historic lows today,” the Pew Center said.
Public mistrust on such a scale ought to provide a wake-up call to elected officials and the public. The Trump administration and Congress have fallen far short in instilling needed confidence that our leaders will act responsibly and address major national issues.
In the poll, 64% said low trust in the federal government makes it harder to take significant action on many of the country’s problems. Among the issues the poll respondents cited: immigration policy and health care.
Sixty-two percent of those surveyed said the inability of Democrats and Republicans to work together poses a major problem for the country.
Sharp disagreements among Americans over politics are nothing new in our country, of course. But the poll findings indicate that our leaders in Washington, as well as the public, need to realize the harm from the toxicity that has come to characterize our political culture.
Our leaders in Washington should move beyond their constant political warring and strive for constructive agreement on responsible legislation.
Die-hard partisans harm matters, too, when they routinely depict their political opposites as a dire threat to the nation. Such extreme insults only heighten tensions, fuel further escalation in venomous rhetoric and erode the chances for progress on issues. The proper path forward isn’t social media/cable TV ranting and political radicalism; it’s serious, collaborative policy-making looking to the national interest.
Young people, minorities, the poor and those with lower levels of education have the highest levels of mistrust of the government, the Pew Center polling indicated. Our government leaders need to show they understand Americans’ concerns and strive to promote a society that offers opportunity for all.
The poll results aren’t devoid of hope. Some 84% of respondents, across party lines, said it’s possible to improve the level of confidence people have in the government.
That’s the right goal. But it will happen only if our leaders and the public nurture a political culture that steps away from petty bickering and focuses on solutions.
