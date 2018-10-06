Reckless words from Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. illustrate a disturbing problem in American politics — the demand for politics to be all-out, bare-knuckles brawling. Falwell recently tweeted:
“Conservatives & Christians need to stop electing ‘nice guys.’ They might make great Christian leaders but the US needs street fighters like @realDonaldTrump at every level of government b/c the liberal fascists Dems are playing for keeps & many Repub leaders are a bunch of wimps!”
Spirited defense of one’s political beliefs is fully legitimate and important. Abortion, gun rights, environmental policy — such front-line topics involve deeply held values for many Americans, and it’s right that people engage in heartfelt debate on those subjects. Supporters and opponents of the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court nomination, an issue debated so intensely this week, are fully justified in offering impassioned arguments for their point of view.
There is a responsible way to fight for one’s political beliefs, however, but there’s also an irresponsible way — one that carries a danger for our society. The demand for unrestrained political combat on every issue knocks down the boundaries for what’s considered acceptable behavior. Such a course opens the way for vile displays of pettiness and ugliness.
President Donald Trump gave just such an example at a political rally this week when he repeatedly mocked Christine Blasey Ford, who says she was sexually assaulted as a teenager and names Kavanaugh as the offender. The president could have confined his remarks to praising Kavanaugh’s judicial record and calling for fairness in judging him, as various Republican lawmakers have done. But the president took things further, publicly mocking a woman whom many lawmakers, regardless of party, have said was credible in describing an attack on her.
Why did the president feel comfortable in taking that low road? Because that’s what political “street fighters” are now allowed to do. The boundaries are falling away. It’s upside-down moral thinking — childishness and pettiness, formerly condemned as out of bounds for adult behavior, are made virtues.
Extremists on the political left, in mirror-image fashion, have embraced this same inverted moral thinking. They rationalize tactics that not long ago would have been dismissed as beyond the pale. Some people now feel free to mobilize others through social media and harass Republican officials in public places. “Tell me again why we shouldn’t confront Republicans where they eat, where they sleep, and where they work until they stop being complicit in the destruction of our democracy,” says Ian Millhiser, justice editor with the group ThinkProgress.
The militants of the Antifa movement provide another example. They act as if putting on a uniform and mask to hide their identity, and then chanting political slogans in public, puts them above the law and allows them to assault people without penalty.
Temperate behavior in politics may not win applause the way that calls for political cage matches do, but the more our society knocks down the boundaries for acceptable political behavior, the more it puts itself at risk.
